A little over a year after missing out on him as a JUCO prospect, Oregon State has landed defensive back Mason White out of the transfer portal. The former Mt. San Antonio College product announced his commitment to the Beavers on Thursday morning .

White commits to the Beavers a week after taking an official visit to Corvallis. He is the Beaver's fifth commitment from the transfer portal this month joining Colorado offensive lineman Van Wells , Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson , Northern Colorado defensive lineman Nick Norris , and Middle Tennessee State safety Jakobe Thomas.

White in his lone season at TCU only appeared in one game, recording one tackle.

White was a prospect that the Beavers were especially high on in the 2023 recruiting cycle when he was a JUCO transfer out of Mt. San Antonio Community College. He ultimately committed to TCU over Oregon State and Kansas but also held offers from BYU, Cal, Fresno State, Indiana, and Washington State among others.