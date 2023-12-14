Oregon State's success in the transfer portal has continued, landing their fourth commitment on Thursday morning from Middle Tennessee State defensive back Jakobe Thomas .

Thomas committed to the Beavers a week after taking an official visit to Corvallis. "It’s been great," Thomas said last week as he was finishing up his official visit. "Coach Bray is amazing man he makes me feel as one of his own. Coach Perk is amazing as well the staff overall just treats me amazing."

That visit and treatment from the staff were enough to convince Thomas to commit to the Beavers over offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Louisville, Houston, Middle Tennessee State, Ole Miss, and Memphis.

With his commitment, he joins Colorado offensive lineman Van Wells, Colorado running back Anthony Hankerson, and Northern Colorado defensive lineman Nick Norris.

A quarterback coming out of high school, Thomas made the move to safety once he arrived at Middle Tennessee State, totaling 108 tackles and four tackles for loss over the past two seasons. This past season, Thomas recorded 71 tackles and three tackles for a loss as well as five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Thomas will have two years of eligibility remaining. He does not have a redshirt season available, using it during his true freshman season at Middle Tennessee State in 2021.