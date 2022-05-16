Shalexxus Aaron Officially Joins Oregon State Women's Basketball

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Baseball In The Rankings | 5 Players To Watch Closely This Summer | JUCO DT Talks OSU Offer, Visit

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team has added transfer guard Shalexxus Aaron to its roster for the 2022-23 season, head coach Scott Rueck announced Monday.

“I have been a big fan of Shallexus for a long time,” Rueck said. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to add her to our program. She is a great fit at Oregon State for many reasons. She grew up in the game coming from a basketball family, and is a versatile and skilled player who can play anywhere on the court. She is an outstanding 3-point shooter, a gifted passer, and has point guard handles. She impacts the game on both ends of the floor and has a high level of knowledge and understanding of the game. Lex carries herself with class and is a dynamic multi-talented person who has a comforting maturity to her that allows her to be a great friend and teammate. We will all benefit from her addition to Beaver Nation! This is a great and special day!”

Aaron joins the Beavers as a redshirt-junior from Texas Southern by way of USC. She started all 16 games she played last season for the Tigers, averaging 12 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Her season was highlighted by a double-double against Mississippi Valley State, as she put up 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, making five 3-pointers in the game.

Aaron played the final 12 games of the 2020-21 season for USC, after missing the 2019-20 year due to injury. She shot 40 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range during those 12 contests averaging 6.5 points per game. Aaron scored in double-figures three times during that season, including a 16-point showing at Utah.

As a redshirt-freshman in 2018-19, Aaron appeared in 29 games, making seven starts. She averaged 6.6 points per contest, and was third on the team with 42 made 3-pointers. Aaron exploded for 28 points – including six triples – against Washington on Feb. 1, leading to Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors. Her 3-point percentage of 41.6 marked the fifth-best single season mark in USC history.

“I’m thrilled to be signing with Oregon State,” Aaron said. “They really do have a family culture and that’s important to me. I’ve known Coach Rueck since I was in eighth grade and we have always had a great relationship - that hasn’t changed over the years. I’m excited to be a part of the Beaver Family and to play with my talented teammates. I chose Oregon State because they’ve always been family, and the fans go hard. OSU gives me an opportunity to learn and grow as a player, and I have a great relationship with the entire staff. It really feels like it’s meant to be, and I can’t wait to get started with this squad and for us to accomplish greatness. LETS GO BEAVS!”

Aaron was a CIF Southern Section First Team honoree during her senior season at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, Calif. She was tabbed as second-team All-State, as well as conference MVP. She spent three years at Juanita High School in Seattle, Wash., earning All-State honors in 2016. Aaron also competed at USA Basketball U-16 and U-17 trials.

Aaron will be joined this fall by fellow transfer Bendu Yeaney, as well as incoming freshmen Raegan Beers, Adlee Blacklock, Lily Hansford and Timea Gardiner.

OSU Athletics