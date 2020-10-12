BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Land Four-Star 2022 F/P Raegan Beers

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball program took a big step forward on Monday morning as the Beavers received a commitment from four-star 2022 F/P Raegan Beers (CO).

The 6-foot-3 post is ranked by ESPN as the 22nd best prospect in the '22 class and has her as the fourth-best frontcourt player. Beers joins fellow highly-touted recruit Adlee Blacklock as the two pillars in the 2022 class for head coach Scott Rueck and Co.

Beers is coming off a sophomore season at Valor Christian (CO) that saw her average 15.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game. Additionally, she shot 65 percent from the field this past season and has a nice touch around the basket.

ESPN's Dan Olson had this to say about Beers:

"Power post with a skilled back-to-basket game; reads the defense and finishes plays through contact; defensive presence in the paint with blue-collar persona; provides inside and outside offensive arsenal; mobile in uptempo game."

