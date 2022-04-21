Oregon State WBB: Beavers Land Transfer Guard Bendu Yeaney

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2023 Quarterback Futurecast Prediction | Where OSU Baseball Ranks In The Polls | Weekly Recruiting Recap | Spring Game Recruit Reaction

Oregon State and head coach Scott Rueck added a veteran guard to its roster for the upcoming season on Wednesday night as Arizona transfer Bendu Yeaney announced she was returning to her home state for her final season of eligibility.

The 5-foot-10 Portland native (St. Mary's HS) began her collegiate career at Indiana before ultimately transferring to Tucson where she's been for the past two seasons.

During her freshman season at IU, she averaged 8.4 points, five rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. In her sophomore campaign, she averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. She shot 37% from the field as a freshman and 40% as a sophomore.

In her first season with the Wildcats in 2020-21, Yeaney averaged 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest in 27 games played (24 starts).

This past season, she averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals in 29 contests (all starts). She shot 38% from the field, 30% from deep, and 68% from the foul line.

Oregon State's incoming recruiting class includes a pair of five-star forwards in Timea Gardiner & Raegan Beers and two high-level guards in Lily Hansford & Adlee Blacklock.

In terms of the returning players, the Beavers will have Talia von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte, & Noelle Mannen at guard with Jelena Mitrovic at center.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Oregon State women's basketball's offseason...