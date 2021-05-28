WBB: Beavers Land 2022 G Lily Hansford

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball program and head coach Scott Rueck landed another marquee piece for its future by securing a commitment from 2022 G Lily Hansford.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard/wing from Appleton Wisconsin (Appleton East HS) is coming off a junior season where she averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, & 1.5 blocks per game. She shot 45% from the floor, 43% from behind the arc, & and 79% from the charity stripe.

"I am honored and blessed to be in this position today. Thank you to my parents for guiding me through this journey. Thank you to all my past coaches and teammates, especially those at Appleton East and Wisconsin Fight Elite.

Without everyone's support, I would not be in this position today. I would also like to thank all the coaches I have been able to get to know during the recruiting process.

With that, I am announcing my commitment to Oregon State University where I will continue my academic and basketball career. GO BEAVS!"

During her sophomore season in 2019-20, she recorded averages of 13 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, & 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43% from the floor, 41% from three, & 70% from the free-throw line.

Hansford chose the Beavers over offers from the likes of Green Bay, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas State, Penn, Providence, Saint Louis, St. Thomas, Utah, Florida International, & Marquette.

She'll join a stacked 2022 class that features five-star forward Timea Gardiner, four-star forward Raegan Beers, & guard Adlee Blacklock.