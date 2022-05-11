Looking to fill out their remaining openings on the roster for the 2022 season, the Oregon State Beavers will be hosting College of the Canyons defensive tackle Taylor Lewis later this month on May 27.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Baseball In The Rankings | Recruiting Notebook |Oregon State Make Top Eight For Utah DB Smith Snowden

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman has amassed 14 scholarship offers as he looks to make the jump to FBS. Amongst his notable offers include Arkansas State, Colorado State, Liberty, New Mexico State, UTSA, Washington State, and Western Kentucky.