BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Land 5-Star 2022 F Timea Gardiner, No. 4 Recruit In The Nation

The Oregon State women's basketball program and head coach Scott Rueck picked up a huge commitment on Sunday afternoon as the No. 4 prospect in the class of 2022 Timea Gardiner chose the Beavers over UCLA & Stanford.

The 6-foot-2 forward is an ESPN five-star recruit and the highest-rated commitment in school history. She's ranked as the No. 2 frontcourt player in the 2022 class.

Gardiner, who hails from Plain City, UT, is coming off a junior season at Fremont High School that saw her average 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 13 games before missing the end of the season due to an injury.

As a member of the 2019 USA Basketball Women's U16 National Team, she averaged 7.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game to help the USA to a 6-0 record and gold medal June 16-22 in Puerto Aysen, Chile.

ESPN's Dan Olson had this most recent analysis of Gardiner's game:

"(An) agile front court prospect (that) displays efficient interior footwork, sells ball fakes and scores in traffic; (has an) emerging face-up game in the key (that) adds to the offensive arsenal; rebounds, physical on the block, a workhorse on the glass; continues as a dominant post prospect in the class of 2022."

Gardiner will join a loaded 2022 class for Rueck and Co. that already boasts commitments from five-star forward Raegan Beers and guard Adlee Blacklock.