Oregon State Recruiting: Five Players to Watch Closely This Summer

Happy Saturday BeaversEdge, believe it or not, we're halfway through May and just a little over a month from the official start of summer. With that, we thought it would be a great time to begin preparing for the busy summer months with five players that Oregon State fans should watch closely this summer.

The Beavers currently sit in good spots for several top targets but we believe there are five prospects that there should be an extra close eye on this summer. These five players are recruits that we believe or know will be making decisions this summer and that the Beavers sit in strong positions to potentially land when they do eventually make their commitments.