PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: How OSU Pledges Fared This Last Weekend | WATCH: Offense Previews CSU | Inside The Dam: Intel On Beavers' Recruiting Efforts | Which Beavers Out-Performed Recruit Ranks? | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | CSU vs OSU Odds | 5 Beavers Who Have Impressed | Beaver Football By The Numbers

Pacific Northwest business leader and Oregon State University alumnus Joth Ricci, his wife Robin and family have made a $3 million gift to support the university’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The family’s gift establishes two $1.5 million endowed funds with the OSU Foundation that will generate expendable resources for the two programs in perpetuity.

“This is a tremendous investment in the present and future of Beaver basketball,” said OSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes. “The steady, reliable funding provided by athletic endowments ensure long-term stability and growth, empowering our student-athletes to excel on and off the field, now and for generations to come.”

Joth Ricci, known for leadership roles with Dutch Bros, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Adelsheim Vineyards, Jones Soda and, most recently, Burgerville, is a 1990 Oregon State graduate now serving as executive in residence for the College of Business. He has chaired the Oregon Business Council board, served on the State of Oregon’s Racial Justice Council and co-founded TASTE for Equity. He and Robin are the parents of two recent OSU graduates, and his parents and grandfather are also alumni.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a better time to invest in OSU Athletics,” Ricci said. “Anytime you are in an uncertain situation, you have a choice to make; you can wait and see what happens to you, or you can get engaged and build your narrative. As intercollegiate athletics continue to change, at Oregon State we have the chance to build and make our program even stronger.”

Ricci has been engaged with his alma mater for years, having served as the chair of the Oregon State University Alumni Association’s Board of Directors as well as on the Food Science and Technology Advisory Committee of the College of Agricultural Sciences and the College of Education Advisory Council. While the two Ricci Family Endowed Funds will support recruitment, travel, training tools and more for women’s and men’s basketball, he sees the gift as an investment in the entire university. “Athletics are part of the formula of a very strong university,” he said. “In no other way does the university get so many eyeballs on it than through a strong athletics program. That brings in the students who we want to become part of this amazing place.”

Ricci grew up in Corvallis during the era of legendary men’s basketball coach Ralph Miller, joining the crowds that packed Gill Coliseum in the ’70s and ’80s. He began coaching youth basketball teams and explored different college majors before landing on business education with a plan of being a high school teacher and basketball coach. He continued coaching for decades, and credits the skills and mindset he learned through basketball for the success he has achieved as a food and beverage industry leader.

“Joth is passionate about OSU Athletics and especially our basketball programs,” said Wayne Tinkle, men’s basketball head coach. “The Ricci family’s gifts will help our teams compete on the court. But beyond that, they will enhance the student-athlete experience, and help our student-athletes be competitive and succeed in the workforce and in their lives after college. We are grateful to Joth and Robin – their investment will help strengthen our program, all while generating the excitement that inspires and supports our university community.”

The family’s decision to equally support the men’s and women’s programs makes an important statement, noted Scott Rueck, head coach of women’s basketball. “Nationally, Oregon State is established as one of the nation’s elite women’s basketball programs, and investments like the Riccis’ will allow us to continue to develop student-athletes and compete on a national level,” he said. “The Ricci family endowments will support our program for decades to come, and I encourage Beaver Nation to build on our momentum with their own philanthropic support.”

“Joth is an outstanding leader, and we at Oregon State are incredibly proud of his accomplishments. Robin and Joth’s strategic investment in OSU Athletics is both timely and visionary,” said Shawn L. Scoville, president and CEO of the Oregon State University Foundation. “This gift underscores their commitment to and belief in our university. We are deeply grateful to the multi-generational Ricci family for their enduring support of OSU.”

The Ricci family gift is part of the $1.75 billion Believe It campaign for Oregon State University. Since its public launch in October 2022, led by the OSU Foundation, donors have responded generously with gifts surpassing $1.3 billion. The fundraising and engagement campaign seeks to inspire gifts supporting educational access and student success, research and innovation addressing challenges of global importance, and programs that strengthen communities across Oregon and beyond.

OSU Athletics