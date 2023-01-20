PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers In The Mix For Indiana DT | RB Coach HotBoard V1 | EDGE POD: Talkin' 2023 Schedule & MORE | Recruiting Primer: TE | 2023 Schedule Released | OSU Set To Host Visitors This Weekend | AJ Steward Heading To Baylor | Beavers In The NFL: Wild Card Recap | Updated Scholarship Chart

Oregon State didn't wait long to replace departed running backs coach AJ Steward as Athletic & Fox reporter Bruce Feldman reports that Jonathan Smith is expected to hire Boise State associate head coach, special teams coordinator, & running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.

BeaversEdge listed Bhonapha as a potential candidate on Thursday in our first edition of the RB Hotboard V1... BeaversEdge has yet to independently confirm, but will update the story as soon as we have confirmation...

The move would potentially reunite Bhonapha with Smith as the pair have overlapped coaching careers at Boise State and Washington. Smith was the quarterbacks' coach at BSU while Bhonapha was the RB coach and recruiting coordinator.

The duo then followed head coach Chris Petersen to Seattle, with Smith serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Bhonapha handled RB's and was RGC.

After Smith departed for Oregon State following the 2017 season, Bhonapha remained in Seattle in various roles before moving on to Boise State after Kalen DeBoer's staff was finalized in Seattle...

Running backs have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in 10 of Bhonapha’s 13 seasons mentoring the position. He also saw immense success as a recruiting coordinator, helping both the Broncos and Huskies to some of their highest-ranked recruiting classes in school history.

Keith Bhonapha Experience:

Hawaii (GA) 2003-05

Boise State (RB) 2009-10

Boise State (RB + Recruiting Coordinator) 2011-'13

Washington (RB + RC) 2014-19

Washington (RB) 2020

Washington (Special Teams & RB) 2021

Boise State (Associate Head Coach, Special Teams, Running Backs) 2022

Players who have played under Bhonapha:

BSU:

Jay Ajayi

D.J. Harper

Doug Martin

Jeremy Avery

UW:

Myles Gaskin

Lavon Coleman

Salvon Ahmed

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Oregon State's offseason...