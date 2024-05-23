With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team set to face Arizona State in the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State is the No. 2 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament for the third consecutive season.

- The Beavers are 3-5 all-time at the tournament. OSU went 3-2 and advanced to the title game in 2022 before going 0-2 last season.

- Oregon State is meeting Arizona State for the second time in Scottsdale, dropping a 14-10 decision to the Sun Devils last season.

- The Beavers swept a three-game series over the Sun Devils in April. Oregon State posted 40 hits with eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs in the sweep.

- Elijah Hainline's ninth-inning single Wednesday extended his hit streak to a season-long 10 games. He is 12-for-38 (.316) with five doubles, a triple, a home runs and 11 walks during the streak. His on-base percentage is .469.

- Wednesday's loss was the ninth of the year by one run. OSU is 4-9 in one-run games and 13-10 in games decided by two runs or less.

- Travis Bazzana has reached base safely in all 54 games he has played in this season.

- The Beavers scored two runs or less for just the fifth time this season in Wednesday's loss.

- OSU also held an opponent to two runs or less for the 24th time this year. The Beavers are now 22-2 when that happens.

- Oregon State is 7-6 when following a loss and 38-33 during Mitch Canham's tenure.

- OSU is 99-39 in non-conference games under Canham.

- The Beavers did not hit a home run Wednesday for just the ninth time this season. Oregon State is 7-2 when failing to hit a home run.

- It's the first time this season the Beavers have gone two straight games without a home run.

- The Beavers are 22-6 in day games and 8-2 in neutral-site games.

- OSU has out-scored its opponents in every inning this season; the lowest differential is plus-6 in the ninth.• Fifty-seven of the Beavers' 125 hits in May have gone for extra bases.

- Oregon State's staff has a 1.98 earned run average in 10 neutral-site games.

- Oregon State is the home team in Thursday's matchup.