Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Cal
With the No. 5 Oregon State baseball team (30-6, 10-4 Pac-12) hitting the road for a three-game series with Cal, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (30-6, 10-4 Pac-12) vs Cal (21-14, 8-10)
Berkeley, Calif. - Evans Diamond at Stu Gordon Stadium
Friday - 6:05 p.m. RHP Aiden May (2-0, 3.37) vs. RHP Austin Turkington (1-0, 4.80)
Saturday - 4:05 p.m. RHP Jacob Kmatz (5-1, 2.72) vs. LHP Ian May (0-0, 1.29)
Sunday - 1:05 p.m. RHP Eric Segura (5-0, 4.60) vs. TBA
TV - OSUBeavers.com Live Stream (LINK)
Radio - Beaver Sports Radio Network
OSU Quick Hits
-Gavin Turley's grand slam Wednesday was his fourth of the season and second over his last three games. Turley has 12 home runs this season and 26 for his career, moving him into a tie for 10th in a single season at OSU. He's tied with former teammate Garret Forrester, who played from 2021-23.
- Oregon State holds a 55-46 lead in the all-time series, going 23-28 in Berkeley.
- OSU has won eight of the last 10 games and 16 of the last 19 dating back to 2017.
- Turley's 51 runs batted in lead the Pac-12 and tie him for 13th nationally. The 51 RBI are 10 shy of ninth all-time for a single season at OSU.
- Turley's grand slam Wednesday gave the Beavers at least one home run in 18 consecutive games. Oregon State has 70 as a team, which leads the Pac-12 and places the Beavers 12th nationally.
- The 70 home runs tie the 2023 Beavers, who hit 89, for the second-most in a single season at Oregon State.
- Aiden May, Friday's probable starter, is coming off a six-inning outing versus Stanford, working six innings, which equaled a career-high. May allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five.
- Oregon State has out-scored its opponents 172-76 over the first four innings combined this season.
- Twelve of the Beavers' 16 hits against Nevada went for extra bases. Oregon State leads the league with 172, 23 more than No. 2 Arizona State. Travis Bazzana, at 30, is No. 1 individually while Turley is sixth with 20 and Mason Guerra is seventh with 19.
- OSU swiped seven bases over the first two games against Nevada and the team's 35 now ranks tied for second in the league.
- OSU is in the midst of six consecutive games away from Goss Stadium. The Beavers, after three at Cal, will play Portland in Hillsboro on Tuesday.
- May is 1-0 against the Bears, striking out eight while scattering seven hits and three runs in six innings last season.
Cal Quick Hits
Cal continued its winning ways at Stu Gordon Stadium on Tuesday evening, defeating San Francisco in a nonconference clash. The Bears have won 11 or more games at home for the fifth time under Mike Neu.
- The Bears are hitting .290 and averaging 6.9 runs per game.
- The Bears have a 5.00 staff ERA and are holding opponents to a .262 average on the mound.
- The Bears bested the only top-25 team they've faced this season, defeating then-No. 24 Kansas State 6-3 in the season opener on Feb. 16 at the MLB Desert Invitational.
- Rodney Green Jr. has hit a home run in two consecutive games and now has 10 on the year. With one more home run, he will tie David Cooper (2007-08) for 10th all-time in Cal history.
- When Green Jr. hits his next home run, he will give the Bears two active players in the program's top 10 for career home runs. Fellow junior Caleb Lomavita is currently eighth with 34.No other team in the Pac-12 has two active players in their current top 10. Oregon State is close – Travis Bazzana is currently in the Beavers' top 10, and teammate Kyle Turley is one shy of cracking Oregon State's top 10.
Cal has 52 home runs on the year which ranks third in the Pac-12. The Bears' 1.49 home runs per game are second most in the conference. Cal is on pace to finish the year with 75 home runs which would be tied for the fifth most in program history.
Three Bears have notable reached-base-safely streaks, all of which were extended Tuesday against San Francisco. Freshman Jarren Advincual extended his team-leading streak to 26 games after going 1-for-4 with a walk. Junior Peyton Schulze extended his streak to 19 games and senior Max Handron now has a career-best 15-game reached safely streak.
Freshman infielder PJ Moutzouridis was held hitless on Tuesday night, going 0-for-4 with an RBI. This season, he has more games with multiple hits (17) that games without a hit (11). With 47 hits through 35 games, Moutzouridis has started to join elite company for most hits in a freshman season in Cal history; Tony Renda owns the program's freshman hits record with 81 in 2010, while Andrew Vaughn (76, 2017) and Brian Horowitz (74, 2001) are second and third.
Peyton Schulze and Rodney Green Jr. are on fire over the last five games. Schulze is hitting .462 (12-for-26) during that stretch with 10 RBI. Green has raised his average over 30 points in the last five games, hitting .421 (8-for-19) with two doubles and three home runs.
Freshman Dominic Smaldinio went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI on Tuesday night. His base hit in the second inning was his first collegiate hit, and an inning later he knocked in his first collegiate RBI. Smaldinio is one of 10 freshmen who has played significant time this season.
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
5th
|
Baseball America
|
8th
|
Perfect Game
|
4th
|
NCBWA
|
5th
|
USA Today
|
4th
Pac-12 Standings
