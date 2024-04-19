With the No. 5 Oregon State baseball team (30-6, 10-4 Pac-12) hitting the road for a three-game series with Cal, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

-Gavin Turley's grand slam Wednesday was his fourth of the season and second over his last three games. Turley has 12 home runs this season and 26 for his career, moving him into a tie for 10th in a single season at OSU. He's tied with former teammate Garret Forrester, who played from 2021-23.

- Oregon State holds a 55-46 lead in the all-time series, going 23-28 in Berkeley.

- OSU has won eight of the last 10 games and 16 of the last 19 dating back to 2017.

- Turley's 51 runs batted in lead the Pac-12 and tie him for 13th nationally. The 51 RBI are 10 shy of ninth all-time for a single season at OSU.

- Turley's grand slam Wednesday gave the Beavers at least one home run in 18 consecutive games. Oregon State has 70 as a team, which leads the Pac-12 and places the Beavers 12th nationally.

- The 70 home runs tie the 2023 Beavers, who hit 89, for the second-most in a single season at Oregon State.

- Aiden May, Friday's probable starter, is coming off a six-inning outing versus Stanford, working six innings, which equaled a career-high. May allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five.

- Oregon State has out-scored its opponents 172-76 over the first four innings combined this season.

- Twelve of the Beavers' 16 hits against Nevada went for extra bases. Oregon State leads the league with 172, 23 more than No. 2 Arizona State. Travis Bazzana, at 30, is No. 1 individually while Turley is sixth with 20 and Mason Guerra is seventh with 19.

- OSU swiped seven bases over the first two games against Nevada and the team's 35 now ranks tied for second in the league.

- OSU is in the midst of six consecutive games away from Goss Stadium. The Beavers, after three at Cal, will play Portland in Hillsboro on Tuesday.

- May is 1-0 against the Bears, striking out eight while scattering seven hits and three runs in six innings last season.