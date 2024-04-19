The official visit is one of two that the 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete out of Millikan in Long Beach, California currently has scheduled as he'll also be at the University of Washington on May 4.

Earlier this week, 2025 running back Anthony League announced that he has set up an official visit to Oregon State for the May 31 - June 2 official visit weekend.

League currently holds eight scholarship offers in his recruitment; Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, and Washington.

Shortly after announcing his official visit, League briefly spoke with BeaversEdge to discuss why Oregon State has so far stood out to him.

"For me Oregon State stood out because their games against San Jose State and Washington caught my eye," he said. "Also the relationship I grew with Coach Ford is making me want to take an official visit to Oregon State," he added.

League and Beavers' running backs coach Thomas Ford talk weekly, League told BeaverEdge with the two often talking more than just football and talking about day-to-day life.

While he has two official visits set up so far, League is keeping his options open, "I am open to any opportunity," he said when asked if he's begun to narrow down his recruitment.

As a junior, League rushed for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns across 104 carries. He averaged 99.5 yards per game and 9.6 yards per carry. He also had a very good sophomore season in which he ran for 695 yards and seven touchdowns on 65 carries.