For the upcoming 2024 season, home Pac-12 football games will be televised for national audiences across The CW Network and FOX Sports, the conference and both networks announced today. As part of the partnership, 11 of the league’s 13 home football games will air on The CW, while two will air on FOX or FS1. These agreements with two leading broadcasters provide full national coverage to showcase the strength of Oregon State and Washington State football programs and student-athletes.

Notably for fans, nearly all home games will have kickoff times set prior to the start of the season. The CW lineup is being announced today, and the two games on FOX or FS1 will be announced later this month. Also as part of today’s announcement, Pac-12’s production facility - Pac-12 Enterprises - will produce all 11 broadcasts for The CW.

“We are thrilled to announce these national partnerships with The CW and FOX,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “Oregon State and Washington State football student-athletes deserve this elite stage as they continue competing for the College Football Playoff, and Beaver and Cougar fans have a great opportunity to enjoy their teams successes.”

Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes added: “National exposure and the ability for Beaver Nation to easily access our games was a top priority during the process. Additionally, the ability to announce game times well in advance provides an improved experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

Washington State University Interim Director of Athletics Anne McCoy added: “We are excited to partner with The CW and FOX to broadcast Cougar Football nationally for the upcoming 2024 season. Having WSU in 100 percent of the homes across the country will amplify the exposure of our student-athletes and program, and grow the connection with our fans and alumni. Additionally, the partnership provides for nearly all home game times to be set in the spring, allowing our fanbase to plan their fall weekends around Cougar Football."

President of The CW Network Dennis Miller added: “Adding the Pac-12 Conference to The CW’s growing roster of live sports gives the network coast-to-coast coverage in key markets and solidifies our position as a national player in college sports. The CW will truly be a destination for all sports fans this fall with impressive weekend lineups consisting of Pac-12 football, ACC football, LIV Golf and NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff races.”

Today’s announcement includes several highlights for both Oregon State and Washington State football programs, alumni, and fans, including:

True national exposure - Both FOX Sports and The CW reach 100% of U.S. households Kickoff times for nearly all home football games are set prior to the start of the season An increased number of afternoon kickoff times to showcase Pac-12 football FOX is home to BIG NOON SATURDAY, the most-watched regular season college football window on any network for three consecutive seasons Pac-12 football joins an expanding lineup of live sports airing on The CW this fall; CW is poised to broadcast over 500 hours of premium sports programming in 2025

Oregon State Home Games

8/31 - Idaho State - 3:30 p.m. PT on The CW

9/14 - Oregon – Time TBD on FOX or FS1

9/21 - Purdue - 5:30 p.m. PT on The CW

10/5 - Colorado State - 3:30 p.m. PT on The CW

10/19 - UNLV - 12:30 p.m. PT or 7:00 p.m. PT on The CW *

11/9 - San Jose State - 12:30 p.m. PT or 7:30 p.m. PT on The CW *

11/23 - Washington State - 3:30 p.m. PT on The CW

* To be determined no later than 12 days prior

