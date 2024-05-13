Oregon State picks up transfer portal commitment from Andy Alfieri
Oregon State has picked up another commitment out of the transfer portal as Portland, Oregon native and former Cal fullback Andy Alfieri has committed to the Beavers.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Baseball In The Ranks | Beavers Sweep Bruins | Beavers Take G2 vs UCLA | Beavers Take G1 vs UCLA | Beavers Continue Offers On The Trail | Baseball Postseason Projections | OV Profile: TE Baron Naone | Inside The Dam: Latest On Visits
Alfieri comes to Corvallis after spending the past four seasons with the Golden Bears as a fullback, with the Beavers he'll make the move to tight end. In his four-year career with Cal, Alfieri recorded two rushing attempts for four yards. He also had one career reception for five yards.
With Oregon State, Alfieri will project to be a blocking tight end, making a majority of his impact in the run game.
Alfieri is the 16th player from the transfer portal to commit to the Beavers this offseason and the second this month as Tarleton State defensive end Josh Griffis committed to the Beavers on May 4.
Also committing to the program this offseason was wide receiver Darrius Clemons, running back Jam Griffin, cornerback Sai Vadrawale, cornerback Kobe Singleton, defensive tackle Tygee Hill, quarterback Gabarri Johnson, quarterback Gevani mcCoy, defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e, defensive lineman Nick Norris, defensive end DJ Wesolak, running back Anthony Hankerson, center Van Wells, cornerback Mason White, and offensive lineman Gerad Lichtenhan.
Alfieri was originally a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle out of Jesuit in Portland. He ultimately committed to the Beavers over offers from Air Force, Oregon, Oregon State, and Utah.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan