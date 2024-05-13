Oregon State has picked up another commitment out of the transfer portal as Portland, Oregon native and former Cal fullback Andy Alfieri has committed to the Beavers.

Alfieri comes to Corvallis after spending the past four seasons with the Golden Bears as a fullback, with the Beavers he'll make the move to tight end. In his four-year career with Cal, Alfieri recorded two rushing attempts for four yards. He also had one career reception for five yards.



With Oregon State, Alfieri will project to be a blocking tight end, making a majority of his impact in the run game.

