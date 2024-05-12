PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Take G2 vs UCLA | Beavers Take G1 vs UCLA | Beavers Continue Offers On The Trail | Baseball Postseason Projections | OV Profile: TE Baron Naone | Beavers In The Rankings | Beavers Take Series At WSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Micah McDowell hit two home runs, including a fifth-inning grand slam, to send No. 7 Oregon State to a 15-1 win over UCLA in seven innings Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

McDowell hit his first, a two-run long ball, in the second, then followed that with the grand slam during the Beavers’ (39-12 overall, 17-9 Pac-12 Conference) seven-run fifth inning. He was followed a few batters later by Wilson Weber’s three-run home run, his seventh of the year.

The game ended after seven due to the 10-run rule.

Eric Segura started and worked five innings, scattering a run on three hits. He struck out four and earned the win to push his record to 6-1 on the year.

Travis Bazzana went 1-for-3, doubling in the second inning. The base hit marked the 239th of his career, giving him the all-time record at Oregon State, surpassing Darwin Barney who had 238 from 2005-07.

McDowell, Gavin Turley and Dallas Macias all had two hits for OSU, which tallied 11 as a team. Seven of the 11 went for extra bases.

McDowell drove in six, Weber pushed ahead three runs on the long ball and Brady Kasper singled home a pair in OSU’s three-run fourth.

Luke Rodriguez started for the Bruins (16-33, 6-21) and allowed seven hits and seven runs in three innings. He took the loss to drop to 2-5.

Next Up

Oregon State hits the road to end conference play with a Thursday night opener at Arizona in Tucson. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Oregon State improved to 47-46 all-time against UCLA.

• McDowell’s grand slam in the fifth was the sixth by a Beaver this season. Gavin Turley has hit four with McDowell and Jacob Krieg posting one apiece.

• The crowd of 4,066 marked a season-high for the Beavers and was the sixth-largest in Goss Stadium’s history. The Beavers and Bruins played to 12,132 total fans, a three-game series record at Goss.

OSU Athletics