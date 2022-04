Oregon State Women's Basketball: Taya Corosdale Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt junior forward Taya Corosdale has entered the transfer portal...

The Oregonian was the first to report the news...

Corosdale joins Taylor Jones, Kennedy Brown, & Greta Kampschroeder as the offseason departures via the transfer portal...

During her redshirt-junior campaign, Corosdale started all 31 games, averaging 7.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Throughout her OSU career, which began back in 2017, she appeared in 121 contests...

Oregon State's incoming recruiting class includes a pair of five-star forwards in Timea Gardiner & Raegan Beers and two high-level guards in Lily Hansford & Adlee Blacklock.

In terms of the returning players, the Beavers will have Talia von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte, & Noelle Mannen at guard with Jelena Mitrovic at center.

