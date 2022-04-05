Oregon State WBB: Greta Kampschroeder & Kennedy Brown To Transfer

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State freshman guard Greta Kampschroeder and sophomore forward Kennedy Brown have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Kampschroeder announced her departure on Mar. 30th after averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 31 contests. She started 25 contests for the Beavers and was named the Maui Classic Most Outstanding Player.

Brown hasn't publicly posted her intention to depart, but multiple sources have already reported that she's also entered the portal. She's coming off a sophomore campaign that saw her average 7.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

She appeared in 30 games (21 starts) and also finished the season 12th in the Pac-12 with 1.1 blocks per game.

Oregon State's incoming recruiting class includes a pair of five-star forwards in Timea Gardiner & Raegan Beers and two high-level guards in Lily Hansford & Adlee Blacklock.

In terms of the returning players, the Beavers will have Talia von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte, & Noelle Mannen at guard with Taylor Jones, & Jelena Mitrovic at center. Forward Taya Corosdale hasn't yet decided whether or not she'll return in 2022-23...