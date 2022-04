PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Earlier this week, the Oregon State coaching staff offered 2024 Jasper (TX) linebacker Tyanthony Smith. It was Smith's third offer, as the Beavers jump in early on his recruitment, joining in-state programs Baylor and Texas Tech.

MORE: WATCH: OSU Baseball Interviews | Taylor Jones Enters Transfer Portal | A Closer Look At OSU's WR Offers | Nuggets From OSU's 9th Spring Practice