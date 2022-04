PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, and catcher/infielder Tanner Smith as the trio preview the upcoming series against USC and much more!

