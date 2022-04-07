Oregon State Women's Basketball: Taylor Jones Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State sophomore forward Taylor Jones has elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal...

"After lots of prayer and deliberation, I have decided to what is best for my mental and physical health by entering the transfer portal," Jones said via Twitter. "I will be keeping my options open and I am extremely excited for what's to come!"

The 6-foot-4 forward is coming off a 2021-22 campaign that saw her average 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in nine contests before ultimately missing the remainder of the year with an injury. She shot 64.9% from the floor and was a preseason All-Pac-12 selection.

Oregon State's incoming recruiting class includes a pair of five-star forwards in Timea Gardiner & Raegan Beers and two high-level guards in Lily Hansford & Adlee Blacklock.

In terms of the returning players, the Beavers will have Talia von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte, & Noelle Mannen at guard with Jelena Mitrovic at center. Forward Taya Corosdale hasn't yet decided whether or not she'll return in 2022-23...

