Oregon State WBB Takes Down Portland; Punches NCAA Tournament Ticket

LAS VEGAS – Oregon State women's basketball completed one of the most improbable runs in women's basketball with a West Coast Conference Championship, defeating Portland 59-46.

Eleven months removed from losing most of an Elite Eight team due to conference realignment and three months after a 1-5 start to the 2024-25 season the Beavs cut down a net in the Orleans Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

They did it in typical Oregon State fashion: Defense, Defense, Defense. The Beavs held Portland to 21.7 percent shooting from the floor, a season low by nearly 14 percent, and 46 points, a season-low by 19.

"I'm just so happy and so proud of this team," head coach Scott Rueck said. "(This season was) a chaotic experience that today culminated in a conference championship and cutting nets... For this group to cover the ground that they did this year, from day one until now, is absolutely remarkable. It's one of the most special things I've been a part of."

They were led by Catarina Ferreira, who scored 16 points en route to being named the tournament MVP. Ferreira scored 19 points in each of OSU's first two wins in Vegas and added 12 rebounds on Tuesday for the double-double.

Sela Heide added 12 points in 17 minutes. The senior dominated in the post, making 6-of-9 shots and pulling down nine rebounds. Kelsey Rees added 10 more rebounds and scored nine points. Oregon State dominated points in the paint 32-10 in large part due to the center tandem.

AJ Marotte, Oregon State's only four-year player, scored 11 points to cut down the nets for the first time in her career. Ally Schimel, a freshman walk-on who was headed to NAIA Oregon Tech before Rueck found her, played 31 minutes and forced WCC first teamer Maisie Burnham to shoot 3-for-12 from the floor. She was a team-high +16 in 31 minutes.

The Beavers will await their assignment for the NCAA Tournament. Plans for a welcome home on Wednesday afternoon are in the works. Fans and media should pay attention to their emails and athletics social media channels for more information.

