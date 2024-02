PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a road split of the Washington schools, the Oregon State women's basketball team (22-5, 11-5 Pac-12) fell to 11th in the AP Poll.

Stanford is the top-ranked P12 team at No. 4, USC at No. 7, UCLA at No. 8, OSU at No. 11, Colorado at No. 13, and Utah at No. 18.

The Beavers return to the friendly confines of Gill Coliseum this week for matchups against No. 4 Stanford and Cal...

