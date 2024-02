Oregon State will host 2027 linebacker / defensive end Iona Uigalelei on March 9, the California native announced on X over the weekend.

The 6-foot-0, 220-pound defender currently holds one scholarship offer from San Jose State but has seen interest from programs throughout the West Coast including Hawaii, Oregon, and of course the Beavers.

Notably, Uiagalelei is the cousin of former Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who played for the Beavers in 2023 before leaving the program following Jonathan Smith taking the head coaching job at Michigan State. Uiagalelei's father, also Iona Uiagalelei is a long-time college coach who is currently the head coach at San Bernadino Valley College in California.