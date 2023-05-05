PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Raegan Beers was selected for the USA Basketball AmeriCup Team Trials, which will run from May 11-15 in Colorado Springs to choose the team for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Beers will be attending her second team trials with USA Basketball after participating in the 2019 trials for the U16 national team. She also participated in the 2019 USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Championship on Team Valor.

Beers is one of seven Pac-12 players in the group of 22 participants and one of six participants who will be entering their sophomore year of college.

Players were selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee, chaired by DePaul University head women’s basketball coach Doug Bruno, in collaboration with Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun president and chair of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee.

Beers is coming off a stellar freshman season at OSU. She was the first Oregon State player to win Pac-10/12 Freshman of the Year honors since Tanja Kostic in 1993 and also earned Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year, All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Freshman honors. Beers was a WBCA All-America Regional Finalist.

The rising sophomore posted 14 double-doubles during the season, which was the sixth-most for a Beaver in a single season, tying Beers with Kostic (1993-94) and Mikayla Pivec (2019-20). It also led freshmen nationally at the end of the regular season and was the second-most by a Pac-12 freshman since 1999-00.

Following selection of the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team, athletes will return to Colorado Springs for training camp in June.

Since the event’s inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will participate in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup, set for July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico.

USA AmeriCup Team Trials Participants

Janiah Barker

Raegan Beers

Lauren Betts

Makira Cook

Dyaisha Fair

McKenzie Forbes

Chance Gray

Abigail Hsu

Rickea Jackson

Flau’jae Johnson

Raven Johnson

Deja Kelly

Gianna Kneepkens

Ta’Niya Latson

Alexis Markowski

Rayah Marshall

Aneesah Morrow

Charisma Osborne

Laila Phelia

Angel Reese

Emma Ronsiek

Jewel Spear