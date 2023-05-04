With the No. 15 Oregon State baseball team (31-13, 14-10 Pac-12) hosting Utah (18-24-1, 7-16-1) for a three-game series starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State and Utah are meeting for the 39th, 40th and 41st times during the series. The Beavers hold the all-time lead, 30-7-1, with a 14-1-1 mark in games played in Corvallis.

- The Beavers are 13-1-1 at home since Utah joined the Pac-12 and 24-6-1 overall.

- Five of the last seven meetings have been decided by two runs or less.

- Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to 12 games Tuesday, matching a previous streak from earlier in the season. He is 23-for-49 (.469) with 13 walks, three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and 24 runs scored during the current stretch.

- Garret Forrester has reached base safely in 43 consecutive games. He's currently on a six-game hit streak where he has 12 hits with nine RBI and two doubles.

- Trent Sellers, Friday's probable starter, is 4-0 with a 2.28 ERA in 27 2/3 innings at home this season. He has 46 strikeouts to 12 walks.

- The Beavers have won 13 of their last 15 games and 17 of 21.

- Oregon State is fourth in the nation allowing just 4.1 runs per game. The Beavers trail only Wake Forest (3.0), Tennessee (4.0) and South Carolina (4.0).

- Oregon State's 10-game home win streak is tied for the nation's third-longest active mark.

- Oregon State, over the last eight games, is batting .330 as a team (98-for-297) with 20 doubles and 16 home runs. The Beavers have also swiped 16 bases in 18 attempts over that stretch.

- The Beavers are 18-4 at Goss this season, and are looking for 20 wins at home for the 12th time in the program's history.

- Oregon State enters the series fourth in the Pac-12, half a game behind No. 3 Oregon and two behind No. 2 Arizona State.

- OSU leads the Pac-12 with 31 wins this season. The Beavers are tied with Stanford and Washington for the fewest losses at 13. OSU and UW are tied for the league lead with five straight wins, which is tied for 10th-longest nationally.