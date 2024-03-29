Oregon State WBB Preview + Live Updates: Sweet Sixteen vs Notre Dame
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State women's basketball team (26-7) set to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-6) in the Sweet Sixteen at the Albany Regional on Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
MORE: Inside The Dam: QB, RB Updates | Preview: Baseball Set To Host USC | WATCH: BeaversEdge Previews Sweet Sixteen vs ND | 2026 Safety Talks OSU Offer | Spring Football HQ
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
No. 3 Oregon State (26-7) vs No. 2 Notre Dame (28-6)
11:30 AM
MVP Arena - Albany NY
***JOIN THE LIVE IN-GAME HERE***
TV - ESPN
Radio - 1240 JOE Radio / 1190 KEX/BeaverSportsNetwork
BeaversEdge Previews The Sweet Sixteen
Quick Hits
- Oregon State returns to the Sweet 16 after a four-season hiatus after putting on a defensive masterclass at home, holding Nebraska and EWU to 51 points each.
- 51 was the lowest scoring on the year for the Eags and second-lowest for the Huskers.
- Timea Gardiner was a menace against Nebraska, doubling her previous career with four blocks, part of a 10-block team effort, while also scoring 17 points.
- Talia von Oelhoffen played a key role in limiting Nebraska's outstanding guards while also scoring 19 points and dishing eight assists in a cerebral performance.
- The Beavers pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring 26 points despite All-American post Raegan Beers sitting with foul trouble (finished with 10 pts, 6 reb).
- Oregon State's 25.0 bench points per game led the Pac-12, was sixth among power conference teams and ranked 22nd in the nation 25 entering the weekend.
- Oregon State allows no second chances. The Beavs rank 5th in the country and 1st in the Pac-12, claiming 31 defensive rebounds per game.
- The Beavers drop dimes left and right. OSU assists on over 65 percent of its made baskets and has eight players averaging at least one assist per game.
Beavers In The Tourney
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson