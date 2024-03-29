With the Oregon State women's basketball team (26-7) set to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-6) in the Sweet Sixteen at the Albany Regional on Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

No. 3 Oregon State (26-7) vs No. 2 Notre Dame (28-6)

- Oregon State returns to the Sweet 16 after a four-season hiatus after putting on a defensive masterclass at home, holding Nebraska and EWU to 51 points each.

- 51 was the lowest scoring on the year for the Eags and second-lowest for the Huskers.

- Timea Gardiner was a menace against Nebraska, doubling her previous career with four blocks, part of a 10-block team effort, while also scoring 17 points.

- Talia von Oelhoffen played a key role in limiting Nebraska's outstanding guards while also scoring 19 points and dishing eight assists in a cerebral performance.

- The Beavers pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring 26 points despite All-American post Raegan Beers sitting with foul trouble (finished with 10 pts, 6 reb).

- Oregon State's 25.0 bench points per game led the Pac-12, was sixth among power conference teams and ranked 22nd in the nation 25 entering the weekend.

- Oregon State allows no second chances. The Beavs rank 5th in the country and 1st in the Pac-12, claiming 31 defensive rebounds per game.

- The Beavers drop dimes left and right. OSU assists on over 65 percent of its made baskets and has eight players averaging at least one assist per game.