Oregon State MBB Set To Face UCF At College Basketball Crown

(Photo by AP)

Advertisement

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE + Live Updates

Oregon State (20-12) vs UCF (17-16) TV: FS1 MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV RADIO: Beaver Sports Radio Network (1240 AM, 1190 KEX) LIVE STATS: HERE ***LIVE UPDATES***

Did You Know?

This will be the first time the two programs meet on the hardwood.

ODDS - ESPN BET

UCF - 5.5 O/U - 59.5

Oregon State Quick Hits

The Beavers are headed to the inaugural College Basketball Crown, and will play UCF on April 1. The game will mark the first ever matchup between Oregon State and UCF ... This marks the second season in program history the Beavers will play a game in April, joining the 2008-09 squad that won the CBI Oregon State will have 24 days between games before playing on Tuesday ... At game time on Tuesday, the Beavers will be one of 19 NCAA Division I men's basketball teams still competing in the 2024-25 season The Beavers have secured their third 20-win season in the last 35 years, and their second during Wayne Tinkle's tenure as head coach The Beavers' current winning percentage is on pace to be the best by the program since the 1989-90 team went 22-7 The Beavers are 21st in the nation in field goal percentage (48.4) and 13th in free throw percentage (78.6) OSU's field goal percentage is currently on pace to be the best by the program since the 2013-14 squad shot 48.8 percent from the floor The Beavers are also on pace to set the program's highest mark for free throw percentage Damarco Minor has moved into the top-eight in Oregon State history for single-season assists Oregon State has shot 45 percent or better from the floor 21 times this season Oregon State leads the WCC in free throws made and free throws attempted.

UCF Quick Hits

For the fifth time in head coach Johnny Dawkins’ nine seasons, UCF will take part in a postseason tournament. UCF’s trip to the inaugural College Basketball Crown is the third consecutive postseason appearance; the Knights were in the NIT the past two seasons, which included a win at Florida in the 2023 NIT. The appearance in the Crown will mark Dawkins’ 10th postseason apperance as a head coach over his 17 seasons. UCF’s first round College Basketball Crown contest will mark the first game in April in program history. The previous latest game on the calendar in program history was UCF’s NIT semifinals appearance against TCU on March 28, 2017. - Although UCF will be facing Oregon State for the first time, it won’t be head coach Johnny Dawkins’ first time facing the Beavers. Dawkins went 10-7 against Oregon State while at the helm of Stanford, winning six of his last eight against them. Dawkins has a winning record against five of the six teams from the old Pac-12 that are partaking in the College Basketball Crown. In his coaching career, Dawkins is a combined 53-37 against the former Pac-12 programs in Vegas. - The Knights have been one of the nation’s best from the charity stripe, entering the College Basketball Crown ranking 10th in free throws made per game and 22nd in free throw percentage. As a team, UCF has already set a program record for made free throws in a season with 581 and are on pace to set a record for the highest single season free throw percentage, entering the Crown at 77.7%, needing to beat 2022-23’s 77.1%. - Senior guard Darius Johnson, who has spent all four of his seasons with the Knights, is playing his best basketball down the stretch. He has tallied six straight 20+ point games, topping his previous best of just two straight earlier this season. Johnson has averaged 24.7 points per game over the last six contests, shooting 51.5% from the field and 42.6% from deep while making two or more threes in all but one game over the stretch, including three games with four or more made. - The Knights have piled up 2,617 points this season, which is just 44 points shy of breaking the program record for points in a single season. The 2,617 points is the program’s Division I history and is set to top the 1979-80 record during the Crown. - UCF earned 10 or more three-pointers for the 13th time this season, tying a season-high 14 made threes vs. Kansas in the second round of the Big 12 Championship. The Knights enter the College Basketball Crown burying 10 or more triples in three of their last four games after not doing so at all during the month of February.

Portal Losses