Oregon State MBB: Beavers Fall To UCF In CBB Crown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Oregon State men's basketball team dropped a tightly contested contest 76-75 Tuesday evening at the Inaugural College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas, Nev.

The game went back-and-forth for the majority of the second half, and the Beavers had a chance to take the lead with an open 3-pointer in the closing seconds, but the shot wouldn't fall.

Maxim Logue had the best game of his collegiate career, scoring 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting, to go with 10 rebounds. Liutauras Lelevicius had 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting, while Damarco Minor tallied 16 points and eight rebounds.

Isaiah Sy recorded 12 points and six rebounds. Josiah Lake II had eight boards and six assists. Oregon State had just nine players available for the contest.

As a team, the Beavers shot 47.5 percent from the floor in the game. Oregon State ends the season with a record of 20-13, the program's third 20-win season in the last 35 years.

The Beavers used an early 6-0 run to head into the game's first media timeout up 11-7. Oregon State opened up a seven-point lead at the under-12 media break, but UCF scored eight-straight points to claim its first lead of the game.

Sy hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Oregon State a 29-28 lead with just over five minutes to play. The Knights scored the final seven points of the first half, as UCF headed to the break leading 45-36.

Oregon State got back within three in the opening minutes of the second frame, and headed to the first media break of the closing period down 49-46. The Beavers headed into the final nine minutes up 62-61.

The teams traded punches from there, with UCF leading by a point with 4:30 to play. The Beavers were in front with two minutes remaining, but the Knights took the lead by a point with 90 seconds to go. Oregon State had a chance to secure the win as the clock wound down, but their shot would not fall.

OSU Athletics