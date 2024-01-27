PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore – In a thrilling showdown, Oregon State secured a 68-62 victory against No. 3 Colorado for their 12th straight home win in front of 5,262 at Gill Coliseum.

The victory marked OSU’s first win over a top-five team since knocking off No. 2 Oregon in 2019.

Freshman Donovyn Hunter was ready for the moment, scoring a career-high 16 points with four assists, two rebounds and two steals. She had just one turnover while running the point against a disruptive defender in Jaylyn Sherrod, who entered the weekend averaging multiple steals per game.

“This is a big-time win. Obviously Colorado is a really good team who has had a lot of success the last few years. This team had to rise to a different level today and Colorado helped us get there,” said head coach Scott Rueck. “The grit is growing and the belief is growing. You saw us make the plays we needed to today to get the win.”

A slow start saw the Beavers trailing by six at the end of the first quarter, AJ Marotte led Oregon State in scoring and helped the Bavs stay afloat by putting five in the book. Marotte finished the game with 10 points, including perfect shooting from behind the arc.

The turning point occurred late in the second quarter, ignited by three straight layups from Hunter. In less than four minutes, Hunter spearheaded a 14-4 run, propelling the Beavers into a lead they would not relinquish. The freshman notched eight of those pivotal points.

Talia von Oelhoffen carried the energy over to the third period. After Colorado tied the game at 38, the junior contributed a quick bucket to go with Adlee Blacklock’s three. The pair put the Beavers up five in only 14 seconds. Von Oelhoffen's impact extended to the free-throw line, where she made Colorado pay for a late foul with three big shots at the stripe and OSU led 46-40 after three.

Von Oelhoffen went 9-for-9 at the line, concluding the game with 16 points, four assists, two steals, two rebounds, and a block. Blacklock, too, made her mark with three points and four rebounds, contributing energy in key spots during the game.

“Talia put that leadership hat on today. I thought she made the defensive plays we needed. It was a gritty, tough defensive performance, and she changed the game with her defense today,” Rueck said.

Much of the fourth quarter was a free throw contest with the teams shooting 23 between them. Von Oelhoffen hit six of those and Timea Gardiner played a crucial role in securing the win by hitting two more with 48 seconds left. Gardiner's performance included eight points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Normally a key part of Oregon State’s offense, Colorado held Raegan Beers to six points. She found other ways to contribute, however, finishing the game with six points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists. Kelsey Rees added seven points, four rebounds, and one assist.

The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum on Sunday, battling No. 16 Utah at 12 p.m. on Pac-12 Mountain.

