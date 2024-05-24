PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Baseball Postseason Projections | WBB: Beavers Add Baylor Transfer | 2025 Big Board | OSU QB Target Earns Elite11 | Beavers Add PWO TE | Baseball Postseason Projections | WBB Adds Elisa Mehyar | 2025 BIG BOARD: OFFENSE

The Oregon State women's basketball team made another offseason addition on Friday as the Beavers landed former La Salle guard Tiara Bolden.

The 5-foot-11 Eugene native (Churchill HS) returns home for her final season after spending the previous season at La Salle where she averaged eight points, four rebounds, and half an assist per game on 38% shooting from the floor and 31% from deep.

Before La Salle, Bolden previously played at Eastern Arizona for a single season where she recorded 25 starts and averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

She'll join a roster that features guards Kennedie Schuler, AJ Marotte, and Cat Ferriera, and forwards Susana Yepes, Elisa Mehyar, Lucia Navarro, Kelsey Rees, and Sela Heide.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for more!