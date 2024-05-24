Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections
With the Oregon State baseball team having wrapped up the regular season and awaiting their postseason destination, BeaversEdge takes a look at the latest projections...
D1Baseball Projection
In the D1Baseball postseason projection, the Beavers are the No. 14 overall seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional with Wake Forest, St. John's, and Air Force.
The Corvallis Region would be paired with the Chapel Hill Region and No. 3 national seed North Carolina...
Note - The top-eight seeds have home-field advantage in the Regional & Super Regional Rounds...
Baseball America Projection
