PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State Beavers return to action this weekend as they host Colorado State at Reser Stadium. With another home game on tap, the Beavers are set to host over 30 prospects for the matchup including one official visitor (more on that below).

BeaversEdge subscribers can find the full list of prospects expected to be on campus on Saturday on our The Dam Board, here.

MORE: WATCH: Beavers Talk CSU | A Closer Look At CSU | How OSU Pledges Fared This Last Weekend | WATCH: Offense Previews CSU | Inside The Dam: Intel On Beavers' Recruiting Efforts | Which Beavers Out-Performed Recruit Ranks? | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | CSU vs OSU Odds | 5 Beavers Who Have Impressed | Beaver Football By The Numbers