Oregon State & Pac-12 Statement On USC & UCLA

“Oregon State University is surprised and disappointed by the decision of USC and UCLA to leave the Pac-12 Conference. OSU continues to strongly believe in the continuing strength of the Pac-12 Conference as a conference of champions made up of globally recognized Tier 1 research universities. The strength and momentum of Oregon State in teaching, research, service and athletic competition is profound and will continue.”

“Oregon State University is aware of the news that UCLA and USC have officially been accepted to join the Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024.

We are engaged in ongoing discussions with the Pac-12 Conference and Oregon State University leadership to ensure that Oregon State and the Pac-12 remain at the highest level of intercollegiate membership and competition nationally. We are very proud of the continuing accomplishments of OSU student-athletes and coaches in athletic competition, in the classroom and in the community.

There is significant momentum throughout Oregon State University and within Beaver Athletics, including transformative projects like Completing Reser Stadium, a national best-in-class football facility with year-round programs and facilities for OSU students, faculty and staff.

This past academic year 14 of our 17 programs were represented in postseason competition, 21 student-athletes received All-America recognition and five OSU coaches received Coach of the Year honors. We will work tirelessly and proactively in partnership with the Pac-12 to maintain this momentum for all of Beaver Nation.”