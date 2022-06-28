"It went crazy!" Florida WR Tastean Reddicks said at first about his official visit to Oregon State this past weekend. For the three-star, 6-foot-0, a 175-pound wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, it was his second official visit after making a trip to Pittsburgh the week prior.

It's safe to say, coming away from his official visit, Oregon State made a strong impression on Reddicks. "It was so much fun. I really love Oregon St and the city of Corvallis," he told BeaversEdge regarding his visit.

Reddicks totaled 20 scholarship offers in his recruitment but it's clear Oregon State will be among his top choices as he is set to make a commitment.