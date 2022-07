Beavers Add 2022 OL Andrew Johnson to Finish Off Strong June

While Oregon State was working well into their 2023 recruiting class, the Beavers were still looking to add the finishing touches to their 2022 recruiting class.

On Thursday afternoon, they did just that by adding San Diego Mesa College offensive lineman Andrew Johnson to the class. Johnson chose the Beavers over Kansas and New Mexico State.

