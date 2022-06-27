Montana OL Jacob Anderson commits to Oregon State

Oregon State has added another member to their 2023 recruiting class as on Monday afternoon Billings (MT) offensive lineman Jacob Anderson committed to Jonathan Smith and the Beavers.

Anderson's commitment comes just a few weeks after an official visit to Corvallis. "It was fantastic," Anderson said about his trip. "Loved it there," he added. Anderson also took a trip to Salt Lake City to visit the Utah Utes just days after. Baylor was another program that remained a constant part of his recruitment throughout.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Anderson is rated by Rivals as a three-star prospect with a Rivals rating of 5.5. Overall, he had 11 scholarship offers including Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, and Washington State. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Washington Huskies also showed interest in Anderson but never offered the Billings West native.

Anderson marks the seventh commitment of the Beavers' 2023 recruiting class and the fifth commitment in the month of June. He joins Pittsburg (CA) wide receiver Zachary Card as recruiting targets to join the class in the last week.