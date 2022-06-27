Montana OL Jacob Anderson commits to Oregon State
Oregon State has added another member to their 2023 recruiting class as on Monday afternoon Billings (MT) offensive lineman Jacob Anderson committed to Jonathan Smith and the Beavers.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Updated Look At OSU's 2022 Recruiting Rankings | OV Rundown: Weekend of June 24 | Beavers Add 2023 WR Zachary Card | Updated 2022 Scholarship Chart
Anderson's commitment comes just a few weeks after an official visit to Corvallis. "It was fantastic," Anderson said about his trip. "Loved it there," he added. Anderson also took a trip to Salt Lake City to visit the Utah Utes just days after. Baylor was another program that remained a constant part of his recruitment throughout.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Anderson is rated by Rivals as a three-star prospect with a Rivals rating of 5.5. Overall, he had 11 scholarship offers including Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, and Washington State. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Washington Huskies also showed interest in Anderson but never offered the Billings West native.
Anderson marks the seventh commitment of the Beavers' 2023 recruiting class and the fifth commitment in the month of June. He joins Pittsburg (CA) wide receiver Zachary Card as recruiting targets to join the class in the last week.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.