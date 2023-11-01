PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Oregon State offensive lineman Tanner Miller is one of 73 student-athletes nationwide who has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, it was announced on Tuesday.

Now in its 14th year, the Burlsworth Trophy is awarded in honor of former Arkansas walk-on Brandon Burlsworth. The trophy is given annually to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on and who has shown outstanding performance on the field.

Miller, who hails from Valencia, Calif., joined the OSU program in 2019. He redshirted as a freshman and saw action in two of the Beavers’ seven games in 2020. He appeared as a reserve in 12 games in 2021 before playing in all 13 games a season ago, starting once.

Miller has started in every game this season, seeing action at right guard and center on the offensive line. He is graded as one of the best-run blockers and offensive linemen in the Pac-12 Conference by Pro Football Focus and was recognized as a second-team midseason All-American by the Associated Press during the Beavers’ bye week.

The Burlsworth Trophy will honor its three finalists and announce the winner on Dec. 4 in Bentonville, Ark.

Oregon State heads to Boulder this week to take on Colorado at Folsom Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. PT (8 p.m. in Boulder) and the game will air live on ESPN.

OSU Athletics