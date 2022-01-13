Oregon State Offers A Pair Of Stanford Transfer Running Backs

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State is officially in the hunt for additional depth and talent at the running back position as on Wednesday evening the Beavers offered a pair of Stanford RB's who had just recently entered the transfer portal.

Those two players are Austin Jones & Nathaniel Peat.

Jones, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound four-star recruit in the 2019 class, is coming off a junior campaign with the Cardinal in 2021 that saw him rush for 378 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding in 32 receptions for 267 yards receiving and one score.

During his Cardinal career, Jones has recorded 1,155 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 67 catches for 531 yards and a score. He'll have two years to play two, and also was recruited by OSU before choosing Stanford.

Peat, also a 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior RB, is coming off a 2021 season with the Cardinal that saw him rush for 404 yards and three touchdowns while also adding in 11 receptions for 63 yards.

During his career on the farm, Peat finished with 665 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and 16 receptions for 106 yards. He'll also have two years to play two...

Following BJ Baylor's announcement that he was turning pro several weeks ago, the Beavers currently are set to enter next season with Deshaun Fenwick, Trey Lowe, Isaiah Newell, Damir Collins, and incoming freshman Damien Martinez.

