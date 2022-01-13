Oregon State MBB: PG Gianni Hunt Out Indefinitely

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State junior point guard Gianni Hunt has elected to step away from basketball for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign to focus on his mental well-being.

"As I have taken time away from basketball to focus on my mental well-being, I want you all to know this wasn't and hasn't been an easy decision for myself; it is what's best for me now," Hunt said via Twitter.

"After some time of thinking and with the help of my loved ones, I have decided to use the remainder of the year to continue to put basketball on pause, indefinitely.

To the Oregon State community, family, & friends, I hope you understand and respect my decision."

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 27% from the floor, 17% from beyond the arc, and 83% from the charity stripe. Hunt started in five games this season, and appeared in nine, but hadn't seen action since the Arizona contest on Dec. 5th.

With Hunt electing to forgo the remainder of the season, the Beavers have Jarod Lucas, Dexter Akanno, Tre' Williams, Xzavier Malone-Key, and Dashawn Davis in the backcourt.

The Beavers (3-11, 1-2 Pac-12) are back in action this evening, squaring off with the USC Trojans at the Galen Center in Los Angeles at 8:00 p.m.