Where Oregon State's 2022 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings

With just under a month before the February signing period, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at where the Oregon State's 2022 recruiting class ranks nationally and in the Pac-12...

Heading into the February signing period, Oregon State finds itself in a very good position within the Pac-12 for the class of 2022, currently ranking higher than several major conference powers.

With 1050 points overall, the Beavers have significantly higher marks than Cal (997), Oregon (855), Washington State (555), Arizona State (525), and Washington (402). On the flip side, the Beavers trail USC (1072) & UCLA (1055) by just a handful of points.

For the Beavers to be seventh overall, and second in the north in total rank says a lot about how well-received Jonathan Smith and his staff's message has been on the recruiting trail.

If the seventh-place finish holds, it would easily be Smith's best-mark in conference recruiting since he arrived as the Beavers finished no higher than ninth (2020) during his tenure.

This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.