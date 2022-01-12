Where Oregon State's 2022 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings
With just under a month before the February signing period, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at where the Oregon State's 2022 recruiting class ranks nationally and in the Pac-12...
Pac-12 Rank - 7th Overall
Heading into the February signing period, Oregon State finds itself in a very good position within the Pac-12 for the class of 2022, currently ranking higher than several major conference powers.
With 1050 points overall, the Beavers have significantly higher marks than Cal (997), Oregon (855), Washington State (555), Arizona State (525), and Washington (402). On the flip side, the Beavers trail USC (1072) & UCLA (1055) by just a handful of points.
For the Beavers to be seventh overall, and second in the north in total rank says a lot about how well-received Jonathan Smith and his staff's message has been on the recruiting trail.
If the seventh-place finish holds, it would easily be Smith's best-mark in conference recruiting since he arrived as the Beavers finished no higher than ninth (2020) during his tenure.
This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.
National Rank - 54th Overall
In terms of where the Oregon State's 2022 class ranks nationally, the Beavers come in tied for No. 54, sharing that spot with Nebraska with 1050 total points.
With the team ranking near the middle of the pack in conference recruiting rankings, that's where the Beavers find themselves nationally as well.
As OSU's 2021 class wasn't big enough be to ranked, the 54th spot is the highest OSU has been since signing the 52nd-ranked class in 2020...
----
