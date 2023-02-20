PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kyle Dernedde homered, Brady Kasper drove in three and three pitchers held UC Santa Barbara to three hits with nine strikeouts as Oregon State ended its trip to Arizona with an 11-0 win over the Gauchos Monday at Surprise Stadium.

Oregon State utilized a six-run third inning to get ahead big early on. The Beavers’ first seven batters all singled, with Kasper driving in a pair and Gavin Turley, Garret Forrester and Mikey Kane all tallying one RBI.

Kasper and Ruben Cedillo got the Beavers on the board with run-scoring singles in the first.

Dernedde made it 9-0 when he drilled a solo home run into the bullpen in left in the fifth. The shot was his first of the season and fourth of the year by a Beaver.

AJ Lattery made his first start – and second appearance – of the season for the Beavers, and the righty scattered three hits in four innings of work before giving way to Ian Lawson to start the fifth.

Ian Lawson, meanwhile, had three solid innings of relief for the Beavers, and punctuated his outing by striking out the side in the seventh. The righty picked up the win, his first of the season and fifth of his career. He ended the day with six strikeouts in three innings of work.

Offensively, Oregon State tallied 16 hits, with five different players recording two at least two and Travis Bazzana leading the way with three. Every Oregon State starter recorded at least one hit.

Mason Guerra ended the game with a two-run double in the eighth, putting into motion the game’s 10-run rule.

Next Up

Oregon State plays in its 2023 home opener Friday night when hosting Coppin State at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

OSU Athletics