Oregon State MBB: Rataj Named NABC All-District

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standout Michael Rataj has been selected to the NABC All-Pacific District Second Team, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Tuesday.

Voted on by NABC-member coaches across Division I, the association honors a first and second team for each of its 10 districts. The full list of All-District selections can be found here.

Rataj was a WCC First Team selection this season and earned conference Player of the Week honors three times this year. He is top-10 in the conference in points per game (4th), rebounds per game (6th), steals per game (4th), field goal percentage (3rd) and free throw percentage (9th).

Overall, Rataj is averaging 16.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He has scored in double-figures 28 times in 32 games this year. The forward is 22 points away from reaching 1,000 in his career.

Oregon State will continue its season at the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. The Beavers will open the event on April 1 when they take on UCF.

OSU Athletics