Oregon State MBB: G Liutauras Lelevicius Eligible to Play Immediately

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The NCAA confirmed on Thursday that Oregon State guard Liutauras Lelevicius will be eligible to compete immediately, beginning with the 2024-25 season. Lelevicius, who has been practicing with the team since the summer, will have three years to complete three seasons of collegiate eligibility.

Lelevicius competed for Lithuania at the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championships, averaging 17.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during the competition. He scored 21 points against Belgium in the quarterfinals, and tallied 20 points against Poland in the group phase. Overall, Lelevicius shot 41.6 percent from the floor and 94.3 percent from the free throw stripe.

The guard previously competed in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in 2021, recording 7.4 points per game. He played the last season with Lietkabelis in the Lithuanian league, scoring in double-figures twice during the 2023-24 campaign.

Oregon State will open the regular season on Monday when Utah Tech visits Gill Coliseum.

