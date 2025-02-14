Oregon State MBB Comes Up Short Against Portland

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Portland 84-72 Thursday evening in Portland, Ore.

Michael Rataj led the Beavers with 22 points and five rebounds. Parsa Fallah finished with 16 points and seven boards, going 6-for-10 from the floor. Nate Kingz ended his night with 11 points.

Damarco Minor had six points, six rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Sy made his first start since Nov. 21.

Both teams were shooting the ball well to start the game, as Portland took a 20-16 lead seven minutes into the contest. The Pilots took an 11-point lead, but Oregon State answered to even the score with just over three minutes to go before the break.

Portland led 42-38 at the half.

The teams went back-and-forth early in the second half with Portland leading 57-50 at the under 12 media break. Five-straight points from Fallah got the Beavers back within two with just over eight minutes to go. Portland responded to regain control, and led 73-64 win under four minutes to play on its way to a 12-point win.

The Beavers will return home Saturday to take on Pacific.

OSU Athletics