Oregon State MBB: Beavers Add ASU Transfer Justin Rochelin

The Oregon State men's basketball team added another piece to its roster as former Arizona State guard Justin Rochelin announced his commitment on Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class and signed with Arizona State out of Heritage Christian (CA), but didn't see action during his freshman campaign.

During his senior year at Heritage Christian, Rochelin averaged 14.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals, & 2.2 blocks per game in 22 contests. He shot 54% from the field, 32% from deep, & 86% from the free-throw line.

He boasted offers from ASU, Cal State Northridge, California, Florida, Houston, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pepperdine, San Diego State, TCU, Temple, Tulsa, UC Santa Barbara, & Washington State out of high school...

In terms of the roster, set to return are Chol Marial, Dexter Akanno, Rodrigue Andela, Glenn Taylor, Ahmad Rand, & Isaiah Johnson while the Beavers are adding Tyler Bilodeau, Nick Krass, Christian Wright, Michael Rataj, Jayden Stevens, and Jordan Pope.