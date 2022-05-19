 BeaversEdge - 2023 DE Brady Nassar Reacts to Oregon State Official Visit
2023 DE Brady Nassar Reacts to Oregon State Official Visit

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
MORE: Hjerpe Named Semifinalist For Pitcher Of The Year | Recruiting Notebook: May 17th | Updated Scholarship Chart | Christian Wright Joins OSU MBB | OSU Flips OL Flavio Gonzalez From Kansas

This past weekend, Oregon State hosted 2023 defensive end Brady Nassar (Pleasonton, CA) on an official visit, the first of the Amador Valley standout's recruitment. "The visit was awesome and all of the people there were great," Nassar told BeaversEdge regarding the visit. "I left very excited about Oregon State. I love the town and the people. Oregon State is somewhere I can see myself ending up."

