Oregon State and new head coach Trent Bray landed their first transfer pledge on Sunday night as three-star (transfer ranking) Colorado offensive lineman Van Wells announced his decision.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder is a welcome addition to an offensive line room that is projected to lose seniors Jake Levengood and Heneli Bloomfield, has right tackle Taliese Fuaga declaring for the NFL Draft, and left tackle Joshua Gray likely to go pro as well.

Wells will have two seasons of eligibility in Corvallis...

As a sophomore at Colorado in 2023, he started 11 of 12 games at center for the Buffs, grading out as their best pass-blocker on the team, while checking in third in run-blocking.

During his true freshman season in 2022, he started eight games, two at left guard and six at center, while playing one more at center in a reserve role.

That leaves potentially just Tanner Miller from the offensive line group that was so dominant for the Beavers the past couple of seasons.

He joins an offensive line room that will return Miller, Grant Starck, Tommy Spencer, Andrew Johnson, Tyler Morano, Jason White, Dylan Lopez, Nathan Elu, Jacob Strand, Luka Vincic, Jacob Anderson, and Zander Esty.

Currently, the Beavers also still hold 2024 OL pledges from Dylan Sikorski, Rakeem Johnson, and Terrell Kim...

