Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray continued their recent stretch of momentum on the recruiting trail on Monday afternoon, landing former Oregon defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 (Layton, Utah) and is coming off a redshirt season during his first year with the Ducks.

Out of high school, he chose Oregon over offers from Arizona, Cal, Jackson State, Nevada, Oregon State, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, and others...

During his senior season at Layton Christian Academy, Pome'e helped lead the team to the 1A state title, tallying 43 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.

Originally from Hofoa, Tonga, Pome'e played high school football in Utah, and that's likely where the connection in his recruitment comes after his departure from Oregon. New defensive line coach Ilaisa Tuiaki has strong connections in the Polynesian Community and was recently the defensive coordinator at BYU in 2022.

He'll have four years to play four and joins a defensive line room that features new additions Nick Norris, Ami Langi, Tygee Hill, and returnees Semisi Saluni, Jacob Schuster, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Quincy Wright, Takari Hickle, JoJo Johnson, Kelze Howard, & Thomas Collins.

